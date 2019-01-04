Ex-foreign secretary Bashir advocates ‘CPEC plus’ to economically strengthen Afghanistan

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Former Foreign Secretary Salman Bashir has called for including Afghanistan in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects so that the country devastated by the Afghan war and internal conflicts could gain economic stability and peace and prosperity could return to it.

He said this while addressing a seminar “Afghan Peace Process: Implications and Stability”, organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here on Thursday.Unfortunately in the past, said Bashir, no attention was paid to social and economic uplift of Afghanis by the stakeholders. He said Afghanistan’s economic stability was more important amidst political process and peace process, which stands destroyed since long.

He said Pakistan should focus on CPEC plus by expanding CPEC to Afghanistan which is in the interest of both China and Pakistan.He cautioned if there consensus could not be attained during peace process till mid of this year, US might withdraw its troops, which could prove disastrous and result in civil war and chaos in Afghanistan. However, there is need of orderly US withdrawal from Afghanistan, he added.

Ambassador (R) Ayaz Wazir said Pakistan should support Afghanistan-owned and Afghans-led peace resolution and should pursue its own interest instead meddling with intra Afghan affairs. Pakistan is not prepared to handle Afghanistan, as we failed to handle our tribal areas. Today, writ of Afghan government is at its lowest and Afghan Taliban have control over 70 percent of the total territory, which pushed the stakeholders, especially USA, to talk and negotiate, he said.

Since Afghanistan’s presidential elections are due in April this year, Afghanis including Taliban would never accept any political set-up similar to the incumbent government. Responding to a question he said that India during peace process would remain quiet and wait for its opportunist time.

He proposed that if both countries’ intelligence agencies signed an MOU of mutual cooperation on sharing cross border intelligence that would prove a real corner stone for building confidence between Afghans and Pakistan.

Senior Analyst Imtiaz Gul was of the view that effort for peace and stability in Afghanistan were a shared and regional responsibility of all stakeholders.

