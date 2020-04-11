Ex-food secy demands judicial body to probe into wheat crisis

Former food secretary Naseem Sadiq, who has been demoted to Officer on Special Duty (OSD) over his alleged involvement in the wheat and flour scam, demanded on Friday that a judicial commission be appointed to look into the matter.

In a letter written to the chief secretary, Naseem Sadiq alleged that the Punjab flour mafia was being saved. He said, “I served as secretary food for two months and two days and the wheat procurement campaign had started when I took charge.”

He denied all charges levelled against him in an inquiry commission’s report on the crisis. He accused the probe body of being biased against him. He explained when he assumed charge of the food secretary, the drive to purchase wheat had already started in the province.

He added there is no link between the purchase of wheat and shortage of flour. Sadiq further maintained the target of buying four million tonnes of wheat has never been met. He claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is being misguided on the matter.

The ex-secretary alleged he was removed from the post after he launched an inquiry into wheat scandals in the province. The former secretary food went to state that despite the low yields, the performance was better and he implemented the cabinet’s decision. The inquiry committee is biased, he said.