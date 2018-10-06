Ex-EDO health booked

Sargodha

The regional director, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha has released arrest warrants for ex-EDO Health Bhakkar and an accountant over charges of embezzlement of Rs 21.5 million collectively. The ACE authorities said on Saturday that Additional Secretary Health Punjab said in his letter to Regional Direction ACE Asim Raza that former EDO Health Bhakkar Dr Ashraf Javed, in collusion with Accountant DHQ Hospital Bhakkar Amir Hayat, embezzled over Rs 21.5 million in the purchase of medicines and other equipment. The director had formed a special investigation team to probe the matter. According to the report, Aluminum Hydroxide Syrup was found defective and substandard.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp