Ex-DHM Zhao Lijian made spokesperson of China’s MFA

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

The government and people of China have put up an epic battle against the onslaught of novel coronavirus and have displayed amazing courage and persistence to defeat it.

Tuesday turned out to be a day of hope against the killer virus when Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of China resumed its daily interaction with media after a break of three weeks.

During those three weeks too, the MFA through online remained in constant touch with media persons.

Resumption of media briefing is being seen as a sign that the great nation is resuming to normal life winning against the virus.

Another reassuring factor, particularly for Pakistanis here in Islamabad and rest of the country is the former Deputy Head of Mission (DHM), Embassy of China and a friend of Pakistan Zhao Lijian was inducted in the team of Spokespersons of the MFA China, a rare and unique honour.

In a message received here in Islamabad, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying introduced Zhao Lijian as “another MFA spokesperson to hold our daily press conference.”

“Many of you may have heard of Deputy Director-General Zhao though you haven’t met him in person. During his diplomatic career of 24 years, he has worked in our ministry’s Department for Asian Affairs and our embassies in the US and Pakistan with veteran diplomatic expertise and excellent communication skills,” she further said.

In his maiden interaction with media as spokesperson of the MFA Zhao Lijian said, “It gives me immense pleasure to meet the media person. It’s the first MFA regular press conference I hold, which is on the first day that we resume the regular pressconference in Lanting.” As the 31st MFA spokesperson, I will emulate my predecessors and enhance communication, exchange and cooperation with you so that together we can tell China’s stories and spread China’s voice to the world, said Zhao Lijian.