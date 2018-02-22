Ex-DG LDA Ahad Cheema taken into custody

Salim Ahmed

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken into custody the former Director General of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema, sources said on Wednesday.

Cheema faces charges of illegally allotting land for Ashiana Housing Scheme in the Punjab capital. Ahad Cheema is also supposed to be a close aide of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif. The NAB Lahore took Cheema into custody from the office of Punjab Power Company at M.M Alam road.Ahad Cheema, who is currently the chief executive officer of the Punjab Thermal Power Ltd, was arrested after he failed to appear before the anti-corruption watchdog for the third time despite several notices.

A notice was served upon him earlier to appear before the NAB Lahore Bureau. However, he failed to attend the Bureau on required date. But Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary of deposed premier Nawaz Sharif had appeared before the NAB recently.

Prior to it, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has also attended the NAB Lahore bureau about two weeks back to respond to the queries of NAB on the subjet. The sources said the NAB has been conducting an inquiry against the officials of the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC), Lahore Casa Developers, Lahore Development Authority and others, said a notification issued by NAB Lahore.