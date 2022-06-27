Ex-DG ISI supports Imran Khan

Rawalpindi: Former Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. General Zaheerul Islam jumped onto the main front to support former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Sunday, the former ISI chief said that supporting Imran Khan was the need of the hour. He expressed these views during a ceremony held for Shabbir Awan, who is contesting by-election from PP-7 (Rawalpindi) as the PTI candidate in his native town in the Kahota area.

Following the removal of 25 provincial parliamentarians for voting against party lines during the recent election for the chief minister of Punjab, twenty constituencies in Punjab are now up for election.

Read: ECP de-seats 25 PTI dissident lawmakers who voted for Hamza

The PTI has nominated Shabbir Awan, who joined the party in 2011, for the PP7 by-elections, which falls under the NA-57. Raja Sagheer Ahmed is the candidate for the PML-N.