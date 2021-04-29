Ex-DG FIR revelations warrant thorough probe: Hamza

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and PML-N stalwart Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday stressed the need for a thorough inquiry into the revelations made by the former FIA DG, whereby he has accused the prime minister of ordering a case against Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faiz Isa.

Mr Hamza criticised the government, saying that former FIA DG Bashir Memon’s revelations vindicated the fact that Imran Khan and his company have been targeting the opposition leaders as a political vendetta. “The premier used his office and authority for criminal purposes.

It is now established beyond any doubt that Imran Khan Niazi is misusing his office and authority to suppress his political opponents”, the PML-N leader went on to say.

He said there is no doubt that a mafia is ruling the country in the garb of government and this mafia should be in the clutches of law. He said to intimidate an honest ex-officer is deplorable.

On Tuesday, ex-FIA DG Bashir Memon while giving an interview to a private TV channel, made an explosive revelation that Prime Minister Imran Khan, Law Minister Ferog Naseem and PM’s Assistant on Accountability Shehzad Akbar had asked him to initiate an inquiry against former chief justice Supreme Court Qazi Faiz Isa.