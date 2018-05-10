Ex-CM Punjab Dost Muhammad Khosa set to join PTI

ISLAMABAD : The former Chief Minister of Punjab, Dost Muhammad Khosa has decided to join Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.

According to media reports, the politician from Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab will announce his inclusion in PTI at a meeting with Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

Khosa will contest next election as an independent candidate with the support of PTI, moreover, his brother Saifuddin Khosa has already joined Imran’s PTI.

Sardar Dost Muhammad Khosa was first elected as MPA when his father vacated provincial assembly seat after taking oath as Governor Punjab in August 1999.

Earlier on the day, the lawmaker from Gujranwala district of Punjab, Rana Umar Nazir reportedly announced to join Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.