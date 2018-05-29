Ex-CJP Nasirul Mulk named as Caretaker Prime Minister

Zahid Chaudharay

Islamabad

Former chief justice of Pakistan Nasirul Mulk has been nominated the caretaker prime minister after the meeting between PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Oppositon Leader Khurshid Shah.

Later addressing a press conference along with PM Abbasi, Khursheed Shah announced that Justice (Retd) Mulk will take reigns as the caretaker prime minister.

This consensus reached after sixth meeting between PM Abbasi and Khurshid Shah regarding the caretaker prime minister.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi said that they have selected a candidate for caretaker prime minister who will prove to play a democratic role in the upcoming general election. “Every name was discussed, and this name was decided upon” he added, It’s a name no one can point fingers at.

The prime minister said that today was a historic day for Pakistan and democracy. He remarked that nominated caretaker prime minister’s past was very clear. PM Abbasi asked the leader of the opposition to announce the name of caretaker prime minister.

Khurshid appreciated the role of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the selection of caretaker premier. He said that consultations were made with other opposition parties to decide the name for caretaker prime minister. He told that this decision had been made after taking all the major political parties into confidence.

The opposition leader said that he was glad that Pakistan People’s Party reached out to the opposition parties. He said that it was a challenge for all of us and all names that were put forth were credible and respectable individuals. He announced that former CJP Nasirul Mulk has been nominated as caretaker premier.

Earlier, the government has contacted the opposition leader regarding caretaker set up. Khursheed Shah reached Islamabad from Karachi on Sunday night for meeting with PM Abbasi.

Profile of Justice

Nasir-ul-Mulk

Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk, who has been appointed as Pakistan’s 7th caretaker Prime Minister, previously performed duties as the 22nd Chief Justice of Pakistan. He remained in office from 6 July 2014 till 16 August 2015.

Prior to his appointment as Chief Justice, he also rendered services as the acting Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan from 30 November to 6 July 2014.

Justice Mulk is one of the seven judges who signed an application on Nov 3, 2007, restraining the government to impose martial law in Pakistan.

He later joined the judiciary on Sept 20, 2008, under the Naek formula when he took a fresh oath as a judge of the Supreme Court with his seniority intact.

Justice Mulk also presided and heard the Mukhtaran Mai case – a highly controversial gang rape case that occurred in 2002.

Belonging to Mingora, Justice Mulk has acquired a Bachelor’s degree in law (LLB) from Peshawar University in 1972. He later on went to United Kingdom to do his Master’s (LLM) at the Inner Temple, where he qualified as bar-in-law in 1976.

Meanshile, PTI chairman Imran Khan and PPP head Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have congratulated former Supreme Court Chief Justice Nasir ul Mulk for his appointment as caretaker Prime Minister. In separate messages on Twitter, both the opposition leaders have welcomed the decision of government and opposition to nominate the former top judge for the post of Prime Minister in a caretaker set-up. “Want to congratulate Justice (r) Nasir ul Mulk on being appointed Caretaker PM,” Khan tweeted.

Bilawal said that his party was moving forward for the sake of strengthening democracy in the country.

“Moving forward for the sake of strengthening democracy — congratulations to Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk on being appointed caretaker prime minister,” Bilawal tweeted.