Ex-CJP Justice Jillani awarded

By
admin
-
341

Observer Report

Phoenix

Arizona Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (Retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani has been awarded the 2020 J. Clifford Wallace Award in recognition of his extraordinary career as a judge and a jurist. During his 30-year-long decorated career from 1994 to 2014, Justice (Retd) Jillani also served as Pakistan’s representative judge at the International Court of Justice at The Hague. He is the co-chair of the World Justice Project, which works to lead a global, multidisciplinary effort to strengthen the Rule of Law for the development of communities of opportunity and equity. The award was given by the J. Reuben Clark Law Society, a body of leading lawyers from around the world, who “affirm the strength brought to the law by a lawyer’s personal religious conviction” and “strive through public service and professional excellence to promote fairness and virtue founded upon the rule of law.”

