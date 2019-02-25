Ex-CJP, instead, of joining politics, will concentrate on Bhasha Dam

Salahuddin Haider

Karachi

Former chief justice Saqib Nisar told an intellectuals gathering In Karachi, Sunday that instead of joining politics, he would rather concentrate on Dia Mir-Bhasha Dam and also setting up a free legal aid centre for poor litigants. “I have no intention of joining politics. Instead I want to do two things— set up a free legal aid centre, and continue raising fund for Dia-Mir Bhasha Dam”, he said emphatically while addressing in his inimitable style a breakfast meeting of the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations, held under the joint auspices of Pathfinders’ and Martin Dow Groups.

Rejecting apprehensions about fund raising campaign stopping after his retirement, he reiterated that “ believing that the Dam had already been conceived. We engaged ourselves in fund raising for its construction because water was life, without which Pakistan could well turn into desert “ he said was quite candid in emphasizing that “ we will use this money for a project which is vital, a lifeline for the country. The money raise for it will not be used for any other purpose”. An implementation bench of the superior court will supervise its execution through a website, reporting progress constantly to ensure that public money is not wasted, he revealed.

Starting with his oft-repeated remarks that Pakistan was not a charity dole out, but a blessing and great gift from God Almighty, coming into being after supreme sacrifices of the people for a separate homeland, he again stressed that it was our bounden duty to strengthen institutions for it to forge ahead and be counted in the comity of nations. Regretting that spirit and commitment to country was eroding, he again called for strengthening the institutions without which the dreams of Sir Syed, Allama Iqbal or Quaid-e-Azam will remain elusive.

Pakistan has to forge ahead to be counted in comity of nations. For that an upright, and committed, and visionary, and credible leadership, honest and responsible judiciary, and legislature, conscience of its obligations to ensure laws and policies for peoples’ welfare a sin qua non. Legislature has a very important role in democratic dispensation. That factor must never be lost sight of. Laws must be simplified to suit the modern day needs. There really was no point in having on statute books laws of 18th or 19th centuries, which unfortunately were still being relied upon.

They need to be updated. World over, a wind of change was blowing, whether climatic, environmental, or governance, the former chief justice who spent considerable time removing the maladministration from the country, said Pakistan needed to strengthen its institutions. The malaise witnessed over the years, had to stop now.Each one of us has to play his or her due role for the progress of a State, founded after enormous struggle. Countries recording progress, had done that because of strong and powerful institutions, from which there was no escape. Point out that rule of law and education too were equally important, he said countries, having alma maters like Oxford, Harvard, Cambridge had acquired special places. Accountability of corruption was a must. White collar crime does not leave evidence. Forensic methodology must therefore be applied to eliminate the menace.

He said his tried his best to eliminate sea pollution, caused by industrial and hospital wastes, threatening sea lives, banned multi-storied buildings because of water shortage and tanker mafia, but when the problem was addressed, permission to have horizontal construction was re-allowed. As for NAB being slow and at times incompetent in submitting evidence in courts against money laundering or similar other crimes, he said NAB must be careful in its duties, must avoid mud-slinging to avoid hurting people.

But accountability for corruption must not stop. The former chief justice who also dealt with cases for inflated school fees, he rmarked that education was not industry. That was his belief. The secretary general of the KCFR Dr Huma Baqai welcomed the chief guest, highlighting his achievements, which won hearts of the people, and chairman of the organisation Ikram Sehgal paid eloquent tributes to the exemplary work of the former chief justice.

Share on: WhatsApp