Ex-CJP Iftikhar’s son-in-law arrested

‘Breakthrough’ in Eden Housing scam

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A son-in-law of former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Iftikhar Chaudhry has been arrested from Dubai in a case regarding the multi-billion Eden Housing Society scam, in what Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry described as a “breakthrough” on Wednesday. The minister termed the arrest of Murtaza Amjad by the Federal Investigation Agency in UAE as a “major success” in the government’s campaign for accountability. The warrants for his arrest were issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He claimed that former CJP Chaudhry had made the “shocking” decision by hearing a case regarding the housing scheme himself, and later gave “relief” to its owners because they were the in-laws of his daughter.

The minister said others accused of allegedly cheating people who had invested their money in the Eden Housing Society included Iftikhar Chaudhry’s son, Arsalan Iftikhar, his daughter and the father-in-law of his daughter.

Some concrete development regarding the arrest of the other accused is expected to emerge today, Fawad added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought a report regarding arrests in the case within 24 hours.

The affectees of the Eden Housing Society had on Sunday held a demonstration outside the Lahore residence of Prime Minister Khan, urging him to help them recover their hard-earned money allegedly looted by the group that launched the housing scheme.

Share on: WhatsApp