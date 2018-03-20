Ex-chief of strategic missile force named China’s defence minister

Beijing

China has named its former strategic missile force chief as defence minister, completing a shake-up of its top military brass that began in October last year.

General Wei Fenghe’s appointment on Monday underscored the firm grip that President Xi Jinping now has over the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), said analysts.

Gen Wei, 63, was the first officer to be promoted to full general when Mr Xi took office in 2012 and also the youngest to hold the rank at the time.

A career artillery officer, he rose through the ranks of the Second Artillery Force, which oversees China’s land-based nuclear arsenal, and became its commander in 2012.

That year, Gen Wei was among the first in the PLA’s senior leadership to both pledge allegiance to Mr Xi and actively execute his military reform agenda, which included a sweeping reorganisation of the PLA and its command structure.

Under his watch, the Second Artillery Corps was split into the Strategic Support Force and the PLA Rocket Force, with Gen Wei becoming the commander of the latter.

“Wei actually provided Xi with the plan to reorganise the Second Artillery Corps in an innovative way, even though it wasn’t in his personal interests,” a source told the South China Morning Post.

“That sacrifice did not go unnoticed by Xi, and it also convinced other senior officials in the strategic missile force to make similar concessions.”

Liu He, a Harvard-educated Communist Party official, is expected to oversee the financial and economic sectors as vice premier.—Agencies