Ex-Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hints at legal action as his audio leak discussing suo moto case surfaces

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remained in the news for all the wrong reasons as his several clips discussing ongoing legal proceedings went viral.

Earlier today, another alleged audio leak involving former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim emerged.

Responding to his audio leaks, the noted jurist said that he reserves right to pursue legal action against those who leaked his purported audio conversation with PTI’s Khawaja Tariq Rahim.

Nisar said someone sought advice from him, which he gave, while he called leaking the audio illegal and unconstitutional. My silence and patience should not be deemed my weakness, he warned.

Taking a jibe, he said those who do such things should be ashamed of themselves, and further maintained that he reserved the right to take legal action against those who leaked the audio.

He further clarified against saying anything against the state or the Constitution. I only offered advice to someone who sought it, he added. “Leaking of a private conversation is not a good step,” Saqib Nisar maintained.

For the unversed, Saqib Nisar advised PTI lawyer to review Supreme Court’s 2012 judgment in suo motu.