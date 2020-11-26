Ex-Chief Justice Irshad presents his biography to CJP Gulzar

Staff Reporter

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (R) Irshad Hassan Khan on Thursday presented his biography ‘Irshadnama’—details of his life from education to legal career and then retirement as Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The book presentation ceremony was held at the Supreme Court building. According to a press release, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other judges of the Supreme Court were present on the occasion.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed thanked the author for the book and said he had gone through it and had also written the foreword of the book.

“The autobiography of Justice Irshad Hassan Khan is a great collection of experience and knowledge. Therefore everyone associated with this profession can make the most of it,” said the chief justice.

The author of the book gave a brief account of his autobiography and thanked Chief Justice of Pakistan and Judges for their presence at the book presentation ceremony.

He also presented a copy of the book to each of them. The judges of the Supreme Court thanked the author for the kind gesture.

The book gives a vivid account of the former Chief Justice’s life and work, his term at the Supreme Court first as its judge and later Chief Justice; his landmark (for some controversial) judgment that gave former military dictator Gen (R) Pervez Musharraf legal protection in Oct 12, 1999 coup and his role as Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan.