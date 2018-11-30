Ex-CEO SECMC’s statement contrary to reality: Murtaza

Staff Reporter

Advisor to CM Sindh on Information, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has taken a strong note of an op-Ed in a leading daily newspaper by Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh, the former CEO of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC).

“It seems that Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh has found an exciting career opportunity whose first requirement was to bash his former employers and the enablers of the project, the provincial government of Sindh.” The statement was unfortunate, uncalled for and contrary to reality. The Sindh Government has taken up the matter with the company which vehemently refuted the comments of Shamsuddin Shaikh as his personal views.

For the matter of record, SECMC works in partnership with the Sindh Government in the Thar Coal project and has always appreciated the much needed support that has consistently been provided for realization of this mission. The Sindh Government, in addition to being the largest equity partner in SECMC, has also provided the back up for the sovereign guarantee of $700M (USD) for the mining project and developed key infrastructure in the region without which the project would not have progressed.

“What better support can the government provide by giving the joint venture the necessary enabling environment as well as a sovereign guarantee to step in for the project completion?” Asked Barrister Murtaza.

“Ever since I was a secondary school student, I always heard of the 185 billion tonnes of coal reserves in Thar, but we have practically seen steps ever since the Pakistan Peoples Party came into power in 2008. Thanks to the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the PPP Government has turned the dream Thar Coal into a reality, which is fast becoming a game changer for the people of Thar and Pakistan.

SECMC is an ideal example of a public private partnership model that looks to unlock the energy potential of the country. Needless to say that Thar Coal project is of national and strategic importance. The Government of Sindh remains a dedicated and able sponsor in this transformational programme.

While challenges remain, the Company is confident in delivering the landmark Thar Coal project as per the communicated timelines. With the support of the Government of Sindh and other sponsors the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the 3.8 million tons per annum coal mine and the 660MW power plant remains on track.

