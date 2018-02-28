Ex-banker to establish int’l institute of child Health

Staff Reporter

The International Institute of Child Health (IICH), a hospital of international standard, is planned in Karachi, comprising of 600 beds.

The procedures, technology, human resource, systems and policies will be of international standard and all efforts are being made to ensure that the IICH will remain the best healthcare facility for our kids available in entire Region.

This was announced by Syed Mehdi Raza, a former banker, management consultant and a motivational speaker while talking to the media men during his press conference held at the Karachi Press Club here Tuesday. This facility is strategically located to cater needs of a large population and to ensure that the quick accessibility is guaranteed. The total plan for the establishment is for two years and in 2020 the hospital would be established and would be ready to spread happiness and health among kids.

This project is for generations and will be made purely with the utmost help and guidance of Allah. It is not a charitable hospital however it is a welfare facility providing free healthcare of international standard to our kids. We are committed to not let any child lose the battle of life, just because his father cannot wage the war, he added.

He said that it is certainly an honour and moment that can be like, dream come true for him. I had started my professional career in 2004 in banking and remained in banking profession till 2010. Since then, worked with a couple of organizations and remained instrumental in bringing the best out of them and took our local brands to the global arena.

One word to define myself is that I am insanely patriotic and wish to make the difference in my existence. So, whatever I am here to discuss must not be treated as saintly or for the service of the society, it is primarily to satisfy my own ego and it is the outcome of an ignited sense of patriotism. He said this is a burden, a responsibility rather a liability that I feel on myself, he narrated. We seek professional guidance and help from the society to make things happen as quickly as possible, he added.

He said dreams are ignited by passion and dreams are converted with commitment. This dream needs to be fulfilled and the dynamics are that this project will cost 2.5 billion rupees and will be completed in 24 months approximately, he added. He said a land of 25 acres is already procured for the hospital at the Super Highway with a view to ensure higher accessibility for the expanding population. This facility is near to airport and can take care of entire country with air ambulance, Mehdi Raza added.