Ex-Ameer JI Munawar Hasan laid to rest

Former Jamaat-e-Islami chief Syed MunawarHasan was laid to rest in SakhiHasan Cemetery today. The funeral was attended by a large number of political and religious leaders as well as the general public. According to details, the funeral prayers led by Senator Siraj-ul-Haq were offered at EidGah Ground Nazimabad. Leaders of various political and religious parties also attended the funeral prayers. In his address, Siraj-ul-Haq said that the late Munawar Hasan always spoke the truth and the mission of Munawar Hassan to oppose falsehood will be carried forward. Funeral prayers were attended by MQM Pakistan leader Aamir Khan, MQMHaqeeqi’sAfaq Ahmed, PSP’sArshadVohra, JUI’s Qari Usman, PML-N’s Nihal Hashmi among others. Political leaders said that either due to coronavirus or natural causes, many religious scholars have been separated from us in the past few days and termed Munawar Hasan’s demise an irreparable loss.