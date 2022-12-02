Ex-ambassador to US Asad Majeed Khan appointed foreign secretary.

Islamabad: Ex-ambassador to the United States, Dr Asad Majeed Khan, has been appointed as the new foreign secretary of Pakistan.

A notification issued in this regard by the Establishment Division on Tuesday read: “Dr Asad Majeed Khan, a BS-22 officer of Foreign Service of Pakistan, presently posted as Ambassador in the Embassy of Pakistan, to Belgium, the European Union and Luxembourg, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Foreign Affairs Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

After serving in the States, Dr Asad Majeed had taken charge as ambassador to Belgium in April this year. He is presently posted as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, the European Union, and Luxembourg.

After the departure of former foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood, Ambassador to Italy Jauhar Saleem was posted as the acting foreign secretary at a time when the Foreign Office could not finalize and agree on a name for a permanent foreign secretary.

It is important to note that Asad Majeed remained at the center of the cypher controversy, which Imran Khan presented to his follower as the main reason behind his ouster through a no-confidence motion.