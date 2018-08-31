EWP focuses on business skills of youths

Zafar Ahmed Khan

\

Staff Reporter

The English Works Program Funded through the Regional English (EWP) Language Office of the United States Government, the English Works Program focuses on improving job-related English and business communication skills among disadvantaged young people aged between 17-25.

The students in the English Works program come from a variety of backgrounds, considered “at-risk”. The program focuses on enhancing business communication skills, including professional level English, to improve students’ employment and educational prospects and, in many cases, their ability to support their families.

At the same time the program introduces young adults to U.S. values such as volunteerism, diversity, tolerance, along with cultural and religious pluralism.

The program provides participants up to 12 hours per weekly classroom instruction in English vocabulary, grammar and writing for use in workplace environments.

On this occasion JoAnne Wagner, U.S. Consul General at the United States Consulate Karachi congratulated the English Works Graduates at the occasion.

