New census indicates population growth rate increased: Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD :Figures of news census revealed that our population growth ratio has increased from 2 to 2.4 % creating big challenges of more resources to cater basic needs including food, water and other necessities. With this ratio population would increase 25 million till 2025 which means they need resources for six new cities with four million people in each, Deputy Chairman, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms Sartaj Aziz said.Addressing inaugural session of `4th International Water Conference 2017’, here on Tuesday, he said, Pakistan is seventh most affected country by the affects of climate change and there is a dire need to review entire water management system to counter biggest treat of water scarcity.Three approach strategy should be adopted to increase water reservoirs of the country including constructing dams at government level, introducing latest technology in irrigation system to consume less water replacing tube wells with rechargeable resources and creating awareness among community for less water consumption at domestic level.The three day conference titled, `Climate Change & Disaster Management for sustainable development and Business’ was focused to highlight issues related to scarcity and misuse of fresh water which pose a serious and growing threat to sustainable development and protection of the environment.

Orignally published by APP