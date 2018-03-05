Evolution of crime

Till the middle of 20th century almost the entire world was colonised. With these colonies, not only ideas travelled but also so many crimes. Example of such a crime is piracy at sea. No such crime of stealing goods from ships at sea was known before this time. This led to the golden age of piracy from roughly 1650 to 1730.

It would be wrong to say that only poverty dragged people towards piracy but history has known pirates that belonged to very wealthy family like Sir Francis Drake. The age of piracy is divided into three waves, and it almost affected the whole world extending its arms to Indian Ocean as well where pirates looted a lot of Mughal wealth. These pirates had become a matter of great stress to the empires that could easily see their wealth in the hands of pirates. Laws were made in order to crush these pirates once and for all.

Then moving towards the era of modernisation and globalisation, the crimes evolved in order to fit in the changing environment. A simple example that would clarify the crimes related to modernisation is the negative use of internet. Internet technology is like a two edged sword that is protecting us from one end but is also harming us from the other. People with criminal mindset have invented new methods of crimes that involve hacking just to steal user’s personal information and then blackmailing them using the information.

The phenomenon of globalisation has connected the world into a web. With globalisation is associated the crimes like human trafficking. Human trafficking is the illegal transport of people particularly women and children for purposes like slavery and sexual exploitation. There are several federal anti-trafficking laws one of which is the trafficking victims protection act (TVPA), the first comprehensive law that prevents and protects the victims of human trafficking.

Poverty and crime is always some time linked in criminology. Poor people usually have a lust for money and this lust provokes them to do crime. But it is wrong to consider that poverty is the only reason for crimes because not all poor people commit crime and not all criminals are poor. With all these factors crime has evolved and the ways have been modernised. It is impossible to make a crime free society, but rather than focusing on making strict laws, there should be a way to improve the factors that contribute towards the increase in crime. “All crime is a kind of disease and should be treated as such” (Mahatma Gandhi)

