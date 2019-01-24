EVMs need quick results & transparent storage

Geopolitical Notes From India

M D Nalapat

IN 2009, shortly before the Parliamentary elections, techno-wiz Anupam Saraph and this columnist contacted a host of authorities about suspicious elements relating to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) that have been used for two decades in elections in India. Nothing was done, no attention was paid, even by the (then) opposition party, the BJP. The Congress Party, which won the 2009 polls with a much higher number of seats than in 2004, predictably refused to endorse the view that anything could go wrong (perhaps deliberately) with EVMs. Political parties change by 180 degrees when in and out of power, and the Congress Party is now on the attack mode against electronic voting, wanting to bring back paper ballots. Every day party spokespersons condemn the use of EVMs and call for the return of paper ballots with the same vehemence as they defended EVMs while in power. The BJP, meanwhile, has become a champion of EVMs, refusing to even consider whether there could be issues relating to the accuracy of the voting results obtained by such a process. Incidentally, several countries have done away with electronic voting and returned to paper ballots because of doubts about the reliability of the machines.

Of course, officials in India believe that the country is technologically far superior to a country such as Germany, which has given up the EVM system because of fears of misuse and lack of reliability. The Election Commission of India (which from its inception has been staffed by unelected bureaucrats) stands by its traditional stance, which is to “see no evil and hear no evil”, while speaking negatively of any individual who speaks negatively of EVMs. A machine is as good as its components plus the individuals handling them, and the Election Commission regards as self-evident that its EVM machines are tamper-proof, and by extension, that the tens of thousands of government staff engaged in election duty are wholly without ethical blemish.

A curious factor in elections in India is that counting of votes usually takes place days and even weeks after polling, during which period the EVM machines are kept “under lock and key”. The question arises: whose lock and whose key? There are worries that the machines that are kept hidden from the public after voting may get tampered with or even replaced, so as to give an unmerited advantage to a particular political party. Certainly there have been anomalies, such as zero votes being shown as cast in some booths for a candidate even in the area where he and his family stay, thereby inferring that both the candidate as well as his family voted for rival candidate ! In every election, complaints pour in of “EVM malfunctions”. What these are remain unexplained.

A way of ending suspicion about the misuse of EVMs would be to ensure that each EVM is live streamed on the internet from the time voting concludes to the time counting begins, including the period in storage. This would show that no tampering with (or replacing of) machines takes place. Next, election results need to be announced on the day polling concludes, as happens in other major democracies such as the US. There seems little reason to delay counting of votes for such long periods as has become the norm in India. The reason why electronic voting was introduced is because of the immediate tallying of results. If anyway the verdict gets revealed days and weeks after voting takes place, there is no reason why paper ballots should not be brought back. These were eliminated because of ballot stuffing in some locations, but if every voting both gets live streamed on the internet during polling (of course avoiding any images showing the preference of the voter), such abuses can be checked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked several times of the power of technology to improve lives, and he would be doing a service to the 1.27 billion people of India were he to ensure that (a) EVMs be shown live-streamed on the internet from voting to counting and (b) election results be announced shortly after polling concludes rather than after an interval that makes no sense in a context where electronic voting systems are used. Faith in the election process is at the core of the legitimacy of an elected government, and while several of the allegations being made may lack substance, yet these should not just be ignored or brushed aside but convincingly replied to. It must be said that India has a record of changing governments through the ballot box, including the massive shift away from the Congress Party to the BJP in the 2014 poll. A technical expert has claimed in London that the BJP victory in 2014 was because of manipulation of EVMs by the party on a large scale. Given that the BJP was not in power while the election took place, but instead the Congress Party was, such an allegation is difficult to accept. It was clear during those times that there was widespread voter revulsion against the Congress Party, and that the beneficiary would be Narendra Modi, who emerged as the strongest voice against both Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her hand picked choice as Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh. The 2019 poll will show whether the hold of Modi on the imagination of voters remains after five years of the BJP being in power or not.

Should Narendra Modi win a fresh 5 years as Prime Minister, he would change the country substantially by 2024. Aware of this, opposition parties are sparing no effort to hold the BJP to a tally too low for that party to return to power, which would be below 180 seats in the Lower House of Parliament. While opposition parties want a low BJP tally, most of them seek a low Congress Party tally as well, to prevent the domination of that Party in a future government, should the Opposition come to power. “Stooping to conquer” seems a quality that neither the Congress Party nor the BJP has in any abundance.

—The writer is Vice-Chair, Manipal Advanced Research Group, UNESCO Peace Chair & Professor of Geopolitics, Manipal University, Haryana State, India.

