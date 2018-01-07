Everything to be clear in 2018 elections: PM

Inaugurates LNG project; Abbasi says US financial assistance ‘very, very insignificant’

Our Correspondent

Sadiqabad/London

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday challenged his political opponents to an electoral contest in the 2018 elections, and said the polls will make it clear as to what party emerges victorious.

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of an LNG project here, which will provide gas to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He criticised previous governments for failing to carry out development work, and said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N has been the one active in the development.

Shahid Khaqan Abbassi said the government has addressed chronic energy problems of the country keeping in view requirments of the next fifteen years.

The Prime Minister pointed out that when the PM L-N assumed power, gas-powered power and fertilizer plants were shut and gas was not available to CNG stations and the industries. We inherited these problems but simultaneously started projects to address the shortage of gas and power in the country.

Today, he said the power plants were operational and producing cheap electricity from the imported LNG. He said the country was importing the cheapest LNG when compared with any other country. Shahid Khaqan Abbassi said PML-N does not believe in the politics of promises or mudslinging on others but in the politics of serving masses.

We constructed a vast network of motorways spanning over 1800 kilometers over the last four and a half years.

The prime minister also said that the power crisis in the country has been largely contained, and every household has access to gas now. He said the process of providing two million new gas connections to the consumers on the basis of merit will also be achieved before the next elections.

The Prime Minister was confident that the ruling party will win next general elections on the basis of its economic achievements and addressing the problems faced by the people.

About the gas pumping project, the Prime Minister said it is the first time in the country’s history that a pipeline of forty two inch in diameter has been laid in a record period of less than two years. He said this was the project which will provide gas to the areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Shahid Khaqan said the governments that were in power in past fifteen years do not have any project to their credit, and added that is it only PML-N’s duty to carry out all developments in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, In an interview with the Guardian, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has declared himself mystified by US threats to cut off funding, saying that the US financial assistance was “very, very insignificant” and that Pakistan was “on the forefront of the war on terror”.

Abbasi said that reports that the US was considering cuts of up to $2bn in security assistance were bewildering because of the total aid Pakistan – civilian and military – actually received was a tiny fraction of that amount.“I am not sure what US aid has been talked here,” Abbasi said in his office in Islamabad.

“The aid in the last five years at least has been less than $10m a year. It is a very, very insignificant amount. So when I read in the paper that aid at the level of $250m or 500 or 900 has been cut, we at least are not aware of that aid.”

“Today we are fighting terrorists. So if somebody says we are harbouring terrorists, there is no greater fallacy,” Abbasi said.

“We have engaged US at every level from President Trump down. We have explained to them … what Pakistan has done we have explained to the rest of the world also.”

“[It’s] the rest of the world failed in Afghanistan to control terrorists who today attack Pakistan across the border. Pakistan has won the war against terror on its own territory,” Abbasi said.