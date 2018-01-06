Everything to be clear in 2018 elections: Govt addressed chronic energy problems: PM Abbasi

SADIQABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday challenged his political opponents to an electoral contest in the 2018 elections, and said the polls will make it clear as to what party emerges victorious.

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of an LNG project here, which will provide gas to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He criticised previous governments for failing to carry out development work, and said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has been the one active in the development.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi says the government has addressed chronic energy problems of the country keeping in view requirments of the next fifteen years.

The Prime Minister pointed out that when the PML (N) assumed power, gas-powered power and fertilizer plants were shut and gas was not available to CNG stations and the industries. We inherited these problems but simultaneously started projects to address the shortage of gas and power in the country.

Today, he said the power plants are operational and producing cheap electricity from the imported LNG. He said the country is importing the cheapest LNG when compared with any other country.

Shahid Khaqan Abbassi said PML (N) does not believe in the politics of promises or mudslinging on others but in the politics of serving masses.

We constructed a vast network of motorways spanning over 1800 kilometers over the last four and a half years.

The prime minister also said that the power crisis in the country has been largely contained, and every household has access to gas now. He said the process of providing two million new gas connections to the consumers on the basis of merit will also be achieved before the next elections.

The Prime Minister was confident that the ruling party will win next general elections on the basis of its economic achievements and addressing the problems faced by the people.

About the gas pumping project, the Prime Minister said it is the first time in the country’s history that a pipeline of forty two inch in diameter has been laid in a record period of less than two years. He said this is the project which will provide gas to the areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shahid Khaqan said the governments that were in power in past fifteen years do not have any project to their credit, and said that is it only PML-N’s duty to carry out all developments in Pakistan.

Orignally published by INP