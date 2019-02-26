Everything changes with time, except the change itself: Kazi

Convocation of Isra University

Staff Reporter

. We live in an age of innovation and change, and in such an age, the universities have a special obligation. said Prof. Dr. Asadullah Kazi, Chancellor, Isra University while presiding over its 3rd Convocation of Isra University held at Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad

The Isra University conferred degrees to around 386 students belonging to Medical Sciences, Electronics Engineering, Physical Therapy, Nursing, Vision Sciences and Medical Lab Technology.

While talking about change, Prof. Dr. Asadullah Kazi said that we must get ready for globalization, which is like the river that has burst its banks. He advised that we must learn swimming or else we will be drowned. As a parting message to the students, he said, ‘Work hard to achieve your goals. I want you to become great, as we are optimistic in you. You are the leaders of tomorrow, so get yourself ready to address the challenges of the future.’ He went on and reminded the students their goal as educated citizens, ‘to uphold the image of your country, by letting the world know that we are a peaceful nation.’

Further in his address, he accentuated the importance of education and said that learning is a lifelong process that continues from the cradle to the grave. He urged the students to be competitive and participative in order to extend their knowledge. ‘There can be no development without participation; and there can be no participation without communication, in this age of digital literacy,’ he said.

On this felicitous occasion, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rashid Shiekh Vice Chancellor, Isra University in his address said that the main purpose of such events is not only to confer degrees on the students but also to honor those who have performed meritoriously.

In the light of a verse from The Holy Quran he said, ‘Knowledge inculcates in a person sense of responsibility and accountability.’ While expressing his expectations of the graduating batch he said, ‘I hope that the graduating students of this University will demonstrate this purpose of the knowledge and will emerge as torch-bearers of truth and be paragons of virtue.’

In his address, he also shared the tremendous progress shown by Isra University and the various achievements made over the years. In his closing remarks, he congratulated the graduating students and expressed his good wishes for their future endeavors.

At the convocation, out of 386 graduates, 304 received degree for Bachelor in Medical Sciences, Physical Therapy, Vision Sciences, BS MLT and Nursing whereas, 34 post graduate degrees were awarded in different programs of allied medical sciences and Electrical Engineering & Electronics. In addition, 48 received degree for Bachelor Electrical Engineering & Electronics. Apart from this, two students were also conferred upon a PhD in Allied Medical Sciences.

Dr. Asadullah Kazi Chancellor Isra University, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rashid Shiekh Vice Chancellor and Prof. Dr. Ghulamkadir Kazi president Isra Islamic Foundation awarded Medals to the outstanding students for securing positions in their relevant Faculties and Departments.

