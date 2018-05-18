Everyone will be held accountable, Nawaz responds to Zardari’s remarks

ISLAMABAD : Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday has said that now, everyone has to be accountable for whatever he has done.

Responding to former president Asif Ali Zardari’s statement, Nawaz Sharif said that no one will escape from the accountability now.

He was talking to reporters in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court during the hearing of Avenfield reference.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had said that former PM Nawaz Sharif has been in politics for last 30 years with hand in glove with the establishment.

He said that the country comes first but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo isn’t even ready to be loyal to his own country in the quest for power.

“Many people have forgotten in difficult time that the country must always come first,” he said and added that they have been hand in glove with the establishment for the last three decades.

The PPP co-chairman said that the former premier was the one who started politics of Changa Manga.