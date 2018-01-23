Everyone suffers consequences of weak judge: PM

Caretaker PM to be appointed with consensus

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that a caretaker PM will be selected with consensus after consultations with all the political parties.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would run the ruling PML-N’s campaign for the next general elections, the PM said while talking to the parliamentary reporters here on Monday.

“People do not vote for Shehbaz Sharif or Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. They vote for Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

“If somebody else is featured on the posters, the party will not be able to garner as many votes,” he said. Abbasi added that no matter when the assemblies are dissolved, the general elections will be held in July.

The prime minister said that the next budget will be planned by the PML-N; however, it has not been decided yet who will present it.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called for the scrutiny of judges prior to their appointments as is the case in the US.

“People should know who the judges are, they have to decide matters of life and death, matters worth billions of rupees, they have to make historic judgements; if a weak individual is appointed a judge then the repercussions have to be borne.”

The PM said that every institution in the country is trying to carve its space in the state structure, adding that everywhere in the world Parliament has oversight on the judiciary. In the United States of America, a judge’s entire life is inspected before his appointment.

“No one questions dictators but civilian leaders are dragged into courts and are called ‘hijackers’ and ‘Sicilian Mafia’,” he said.

He went on to say that it would be better if all the institutions in the country functioned within their own jurisdictions.

“These days all institutions are trying to make their own space,” Abbasi added. “Information on the person who has been appointed as a judge should be available to the public.”

He dismissed rumours that the PML-N was trying to strike a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

“Thieves seek NROs. We have not robbed anyone that we should seek an NRO,” Abbasi told reporters on Monday, adding, “There is no danger to the parliament.”

Despite growing tension between Pakistan and the United States triggered by New Year tweet of US President Donald Trump, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said there is no threat of military action from the US.

“If the country had been under democratic rule at the time of the 9/11 attacks in New York, the situation today would have been very different,” the PM said while speaking to the parliamentary reporters.