Everyone should play role to end Thalassaemia

Staff Report

Badin

Everyone from society should work & play his or her part to eliminate Thalassemia disease. These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Badin, Dr. Shehzad Tahir Thahim while addressing the participants of seminar at auditorium hall of Thalassemia Center Badin on Tuesday organized by Thalassaemia Center (Munu Bhai) Badin to mark International Thalassemia day.

A large number of representatives of the Govt departments, Civil Society citizens & notables including SSP Badin, Irfan Ali Samoon, District Health Officer, Dr. Mehboob Ali Khuwaja, Dr. Haroon Memon, Dr. Muhammad Memon and others. He said citizens, social organizations and civil society should initiate to arrange seminars in each and every city and towns to make people aware about the disease.

He said that district management has been assisting financially for prevention and treatment of suffering Thalassemia patients. On the occasion he also announced donation of Rs: 500 thousands for financial assistance of Thalassemia care center. He stressed that philanthropists should donate and financially assist to the center for treatment of ailing.

The seminar was also addressed by Dr. Muhammad Hassan Memon, Dr. Muhammad Haroon Memon and others. Earlier Thalassemia care center has also organized an awareness walk which was began from Thalassemia care center and concluded at DC Chowk Badin and was participated by huge number of citizens, notables, representatives of civil society and social organizations.