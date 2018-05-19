Everyone should be held accountable: Nawaz

Sharifs asked record statements till Monday

Islamabad

Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday has said that now, everyone has to be accountable for whatever he has done.

Responding to former president Asif Ali Zardari’s statement, Nawaz Sharif said that no one will escape from the accountability now.

He was talking to reporters in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court during the hearing of Avenfield reference.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had said that former PM Nawaz Sharif has been in politics for last 30 years with hand in glove with the establishment.

He said that the country comes first but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo isn’t even ready to be loyal to his own country in the quest for power.

“Many people have forgotten in difficult time that the country must always come first,” he said and added that they have been hand in glove with the establishment for the last three decades.

The PPP co-chairman said that the former premier was the one who started politics of Changa Manga.

Meanwhile, the testimonies of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (Retd) Safdar in the Avenfield case could not be recorded on Friday as the defence sought more time to ponder over the questions sent by the accountability court.

The Avenfield reference, pertaining to the Sharif family’s London properties, is among three filed against Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year on the Supreme Court’s directives.

During the Friday’s hearing, Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris pleaded the court to delay the recording of statements until Monday as they need more time to go over the questions sent by court owing to some discrepancies.

The prosecution objected to the plea, saying the defence just wants to waste time.

However, Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir approved the plea but observed that the recording of statements will not be delayed further than Monday.

Moreover, the court ruled that Panama case JIT head Wajid Zia, whose cross-examination in the Al Azizia reference was to resume on Monday, should now appear in court on Tuesday.

Nawaz appeared in court today along with Maryam and Safdar. Speaking to reporters inside the court, Nawaz criticised PPP supremo Asif Zardari’s statement calling on him to provide accountability of last 30 years, saying “everyone will have to be held accountable now”. —INP