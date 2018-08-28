Everyone cannot be a superstar: Sanjay Kapoor

He was the lesser-known Kapoor brother. But when you meet him, Sanjay Kapoor delivers famously on the charm and hospitality, that the Kapoor family is famous for. He insists on having lunch to make up for our long drive to Manesar. The actor, who for many years, was relegated to the spot of Anil and Boney Kapoor’s sibling, is now enjoying a successful second coming. He has the hit TV show, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, under his belt and a critically acclaimed role in Netflix’s Lust Stories. “I am enjoying it. Der aaye durust aaye,” he says with a smile during a conversation at Hyatt Regency. He was in the Capital to shoot for his upcoming web series.

Son of film producer Surinder Kapoor, Sanjay’s fascination with filmmaking started early but he made sure he went to college first. “We grew up in Chembur and were quite close to the Raj Kapoor family. It’s all thanks to my father that we got such great exposure to the film industry. When I got a first class in college, my father was very surprised. However, I decided to venture into films,” says Sanjay,.

