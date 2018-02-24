Everybody should play role to achieve clean environment: Nasir

Our Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Government extending all possible cooperation to accommodate those organizations and individuals involved in cleaning the environment. Adopting clean energy resources including solar and wind would help to implement clean environment plan by December 2019.

This was stated by the Sindh Minister for Information, Labour, Human Resources, Transport and Mass Transit Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while addressing at “Climate Change Summit 2018” organized here by the Future Born of Pakistan.

He said that prior to climate change and to save our environment every person should play an individual role to achieve the goal of a clean environment. It is our (government) responsibility to work for the clear and pollution free environment. In this regard, the provincial government will take concrete steps to provide the same to our coming generation who will spend their lives in a clean atmosphere and better environment.

Nasir Shah said we are adopting other energy resources like renewable resources solar and wind etc., for the purpose to implement the plan by December 2019.

In this regard, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was given strategy under directives and focus of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari so that our young generation will live in peaceful, clean and better environment and avoid the dangerous occurred in the way, he quoted.

He congratulated the organizations who hold such an important summit on the topic and appreciated the efforts taken by the Karachi Grammar School student leading to redress the issue of environment and climate change timely. The Government is extending all possible help to those organizations and individuals and will continue to assist all in this regard.

He further said as a Minister In-charge we are working on such subject to launch an environment-friendly bus and transport system throughout the Sindh including Karachi, a proper mechanism of inspection of the transport and industrial zones to secure our future and clean environment.