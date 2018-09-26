Everybody is somebody..!

AT the school my children studied in the support staff were never called by the post they occupied, like the gardener was not called, ‘Mali’ or ‘gardener’ he was called, ‘Uncle’ so and so. I liked that very much and it used to be nice seeing the pleasure on their faces when the children addressed them in this way.

Juan worked at a meat distribution factory. One day, when he finished with his work schedule, he went into the meat cold room to inspect something, but all of a sudden the door closed and he was locked inside with no help in sight. Although he screamed and knocked with all his might, his cries went unheard as no one could hear him.

Most of the workers had already gone, and outside the cold room it’s impossible to hear what was going on inside. Five hours later, whilst Juan was on the verge of death, the security guard of the factory, eventually opened the door and saved Juan’s life. Juan then asked the security guard how he got to open the door, as it wasn’t part of his work routine, and he explained thus:

“I’ve been working in this factory for 35 years, hundreds of workers come in and out every day, but you’re one of the few who greets me in the morning and says goodbye to me every night when leaving after working hours. Many treat me as if I am invisible.

Today, like every other day, you greeted me in your simple manner ‘ Hello ‘ at the entrance when resuming for work. But curiously, after working hours today, I observed I’ve not heard your ‘ bye! see you tomorrow ‘. Hence I decided to check around the factory. I look forward to your ‘ Hi ‘ and ‘ bye ‘ every day.

To you, I am someone. By not hearing your farewell, I knew something had happened. Then I Sought and found you! Be humble, love and respect those around you. As life is too short!

Try to have an impact on people in ways we can’t even imagine, especially the people that cross our path every day. By treating people as a somebody, it’s not just that you make them feel important, but you never know, those very people who others feel are insignificant may be the only help you will get one day.

Try calling your maid by her name, the man who cleans the sewage, or the watchman, you will see a big difference and you will also make a big difference in their lives. Remember, everybody is somebody..!

