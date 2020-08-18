Every UAF student to plant one sapling: VC

Faisalabad

Every student of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will plant at least one sapling as a step towards accomplishing the task of establishing a “Green and Clean Pakistan”, said UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf.

He was speaking at the national tree plantation ceremony, held at the Forestry and Range Management farms, UAF. He was flanked by UAF Deans Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, Dr Sarfraz Hassan and Dr Aslam Mirza; Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri, Dr Muhammad Farrukh, Dr Asif Tanvir, Dr Muhammad Tahir, Dr Tasneem Khaliq, Dr Yasir Jamil, Dr Irfan and other notables. The UAF VC said that the university had planted 25,000 saplings in the last financial year.