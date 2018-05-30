Every twentieth child suffering from an eye disorder

Professor Dr. Tayyab Afghani, Director Projects, Al-Shifa Trust Tuesday said that every twentieth child in Pakistan was suffering from squint or refractive error while three million children required eyeglasses annually to overcome eye disorders.

The government should make it mandatory that every child must undergo a detailed eye examination at the time of admission in the school so that an eye or sight disorder could be treated in time, said a press release here issued here.

He said that the trust had screened the eyes of two and a half million children in Rawalpindi Division during the last twenty-five years and the data compiled showed that only twenty percent children with some sort of disorder use glasses while others simply ignored it.

Majority of the parents of the children who needed treatment and glasses also ignored the issue as long as possible which was a very dangerous tendency, he added.

Dr. Afghani said that fifteen thousand teachers had been given basic training regarding sight problems while one hundred and fifty thousand children with squint had been treated successfully.

He informed that squint, refractive errors, and low vision should be treated before the age of sixteen as it became complicated with the passage of time which resulted in blindness.

Squint problem occurs usually due to careless attitude of paramedical staff at the time of birth.

He said that Al-Shifa Trust was building Asia’s largest children eye hospital where around five hundred patients would be checked on daily basis. He said that eight mobile teams of the Al-Shifa Trust remain engaged in screening at different schools while a qualified optometrist must be made available at every union council.—APP

