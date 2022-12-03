With group stages of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar done and dusted, every team’s road to the Final in Lusail Stadium has become clear.

Following is the bracket for the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

USA vs Netherlands:

When: The knockout round of the competition will kick off tonight (December 3rd) with the Netherlands taking on the USA

Where: Khalifa International Stadium

Time: 8:00 PM (PKT).

The winner of the match will face either Argentina or Australia in the quarterfinals on December 10th at 00:00 (AM)

Argentina’s road to FIFA World Cup Final:

When: Argentina’s quest will start with Australia on December 4th.

Where: at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Time: at 00:00 AM (PKT)

After an opening-day stutter, the Lionel Messi side has finally found its footing with two comfortable wins. The winner will take on either the USA or the Netherlands in the next round on December 10th.

Japan vs Croatia:

When: Japan will face Croatia on December 5th.

Where: Al Janoub Stadium.

Time: 8:00 PM PKT.

The winner of the match will advance to face Brazil or South Korea in the quarterfinal on December 9th (8:00 PM).

Brazil vs South Korea:

When: Brazil vs South Korea will face each other on December 6th.

Where: Stadium 974

Time: 00:00 AM (PKT).

The winner of this game will face either Japan or the 2018 finalists Croatia on December 9th.

France vs Poland:

The defending Champions France will kick off the second side of the bracket against Poland.

When: December 4th

Where: The match will take place at Al Thumama Stadium.

Time: 8:00 PM

The winners will face either Senegal or England on December 11th at 00:00 (PKT)

England vs Senegal:

When: England vs Senegal will take place on 5th December.

Where: Al Bayt Stadium

Time: 00:00 (PKT) with the winner advancing to face either France or Poland.

Morocco vs Spain:

When: Morocco and Spain will tussle on December 6th.

Where: Education City Stadium.

Time: 8:00 PM (PKT)

The winner will go on to face either Portugal or Switzerland on December 10th at 8:00 PM.

Portugal vs Switzerland:

When: Portugal vs Switzerland will take place on December 7th.

Where: Lusail Stadium.

Time: 00:00 (PKT).

The winners will go on to face either Spain or Morocco.

The two semifinals will take place on December 14th and 15th at 00:00 (PKT) with the final taking place on December 18th at 8:00 PM.