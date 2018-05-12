Every scheme of Shehbaz Sharif has failed: Ch Parvez Elahi

LAHORE : Senior central leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has said that every scheme of Shehbaz Sharif has failed and corruption fully coming to the fore.

He was addressing a General Workers meeting at his residence here on Saturday.

On the occasion, MPA Khadeeja Farooqui, District President Faisalabad Muhammad Azeem, Ch Burhanul Muqtadir, Ch Nabi Ahmad, Ch Ehsanullah Tarar, Malik Faraz Awan, Rana Tasawar Hussain, Ch Hassan Akhtar, Asher Waseem Babar, Malik Bashir, Abu Bakr Hamza, Nighat Rana and Mohtarma Mussarat Khan were also present.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that N-League had eaten its own made “tandoors”, in the corruption which has come to the fore in Ashiana Housing Scheme for the poor rulers own men are being nabbed.

He said, “We will provide every possible facility because workers are the real strength of the party, objective of our politics is to provide facilities to the common and poor man.”

He said that Nawaz Sharif says in his speech “mujhey kiyun nikala” (why ousted me) because of his stances Nawaz Sharif has been removed thrice from the office of the prime minister, by defaming the institutions whose mission he is fulfilling?

Ch Parvez Elahi further said that because of defective construction a speedo bus in Multan had dumped into earth, this road inaugurated only a month ago which is ample proof of corruption and commission of Shehbaz Sharif, by scrapping our projects Shehbaz Sharif has demonstrated his enmity of the people, today doctors, teachers, farmers and workers on strike against him on the road.

He said all parties including PTI are telling people that on coming into power we will do this whereas he have already done works for welfare of the people, Insha-Allah on coming again we will further carry these onwards, we have implemented our manifesto, today everyone including farmers, workers, patients, teachers is remembering tenure of Muslim League.

Muslim League Faisalabad delegation invited Ch Parvez Elahi to visit Faisalabad and Jaranwala.

District President of Faisalabad Rana Muhammad Azeem said that the party will gain strength in real sense now, deserters have gone alone, party full organization is still with us even today, workers conventions will shortly be organized in Faisalabad and Jaranwala.