Every religion teaches humanity: Minister

Punjab Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustino has said that every religion teaches humanity and have to work together included minorities to establish peace around the world.

He expressed his views during a meeting with a delegation led by Reverend Arif Khurram and Moderator/Bishop Lahore, Church Council of the Genetic Church in Pakistan.

The delegation comprised Riaz Khurram, Nadeem Basharat, Sohail Shahzad and others.

The provincial minister told the delegation that justice would be ensured at any cost and without any discrimination.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is to protect the human rights especially minorities’ rights across the country.

The delegation assured the provincial minister to play their positive role in the betterment of Christian community.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp