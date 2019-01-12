Every penny of national resources being spent on public welfare: Mian Aslam

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is implementing comprehensive program for the welfare of the people and every penny of the national resources is being spent honestly for provision of basic facilities to them.

Addressing the Fun Gala 2019 organized by the Educator School at Sports Complex Samanabad Lahore, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the healthy society was created by promoting sports activities and the Punjab government has made a comprehensive plan for the revival of sports activities in all the government schools in the province.

He said that talent of all sports appears through the promotion of sports activities in schools, therefore, the government has chalked out a plan of sports activities in the schools.

The Provincial Minister said that land worth billions of rupees has been retrieved from the encroachers and a lady park in Samanabad has been developed on the land retrieved from Qabza mafia.

