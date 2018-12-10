Every Pakistani deserves equality, justice

Staff Reporter

To make Pakistan a true civilized society, it is necessary that the government accepts and ensures that every Pakistani citizen deserves equality, justice and human dignity, said Pasban Democratic Party President Altaf Shakoor.

In a statement on the occasion of the international human rights day, he said the constitution of Pakistan guarantees basic rights to all citizens, but the Wadera and elite class, vested interests and corrupt politicians are the main hurdle in realization of the legal and constitutional rights of the common Pakistani citizens.

He said the rich and elite class enjoys all rights and privileges, while the common man is deprived of their basic rights. He said in order to become a just-based society justice should be doled out to each and every citizen.

