Every NDMA official responsible for deaths in Murree: IHC

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday lashed out at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) over the Murree incident, in which at least 22 people died after being trapped in their cars last Saturday after a snowstorm clogged roads.

The high court was hearing a petition filed by Hammad Abbasi demanding an investigation into the Murree tragedy and action against those who showed negligence.

The petitioner said that authorities did not keep an eye on the influx of tourists heading to Murree, adding that the visitors were also not informed about the danger.

At this, Justice Minallah called Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Syed Tayyab Shah to the rostrum, instructing him to read the NDMA laws.

The IHC chief justice remarked that NDMA is a massive body in which all people concerned are present including the opposition.

When the court asked the DAG about the meetings held by the National Disaster Management Commission, he responded he could only inform the court after taking instructions in this regard.

The court resumed the hearing after an NDMA representative appeared in the courtroom.

The chief justice remarked that every official included in the NDMA law is responsible for the tragic deaths in Murree.

He added that the Murree incident would have been averted if NDMA had a plan.

When the judge questioning: “Has there ever been a meeting of the NDMA?”

The NDMA member replied that five meetings had been held, adding that no any opposition member had requested for holding meeting.

The IHC ordered the prime minister to hold a meeting of the National Disaster Management Commission next week and submit a report in this regard by Jan 21.