Every individual has to play role for dams

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said every individual of the society will have to play his role for conservation of water resources. He stated this during his meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Sunday.

During the meeting of the federal Minister for Water Resources and CM Punjab discussed matters of mutual interest, including measures taken for protection of water resources. Speaking on this occasion, Sardar Usman Buzdar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is working for conservation.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp