Every household consumes 200 plastic bags a month

Every household in Pakistan that comprises six persons consumed around one kilogram approximately 200 plastic bags in a month that were dumped in solid waste.

These remarks were made by the founder of Zero Plastic Dr Ansir A Rajput, a programme striving to reverse damages caused by plastic products to the environment in the country, told APP in his exclusive interview.

He said the plastic bags of 15 microns size was the most used bag for purchasing domestic items in the markets. “People do not bother to properly dispose of those bags in solid waste that never decomposes rather remains into the system destroying ecology and human health,” Dr Ansir said.

He said that plastic waste hazard was an alarming global threat; not only does it directly endanger the environment, marine life and human beings, rather, it is the 8th largest contributor to global warming.

“Plastic bags used for shopping purposes makeup 30 percent of the plastic waste produced globally. Pakistan, as a developing country does not have proper recycling means, worst, is one of the largest plastic waste contributors. Zero Plastic is a philanthropic movement to save ourselves and the generations to come,” he added.

To a question, he said Zero Plastic had offered alternate jute bags for plastic bags and were locally produced by an industry established in Muzaffargarh.—APP