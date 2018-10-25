Every decision of Niazi & Co multiplying miseries

ISLAMABAD : Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has said that every decision of Niazi and company is multiplying miseries of people of country.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that it seems that a coterie of blind novices has been brought to power who are totally ignorant of the difficulties faced by the people of Pakistan as the decision of increase in power tariff will affect the poor of this country.

Why the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is drawing blood of the people when PM Imran Niazi has brought a hefty package from Saudi Arabia, he questioned.

The Secretary General PPP said that providing official passport to NAB officials reveals a lot. He said that on one hand Niazi and company give out to NAB and on the other provide NAB employees official passport as bribe.

The role of NAB is out in the open now that it has been used by the PTI government for political victimization which is highly condemnable, he added.

