Every citizen to be vaccinated to save lives

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that every citizen will be vaccinated against coronavirus to protect lives of the public.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in a tweet, said that government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has so far administered 10 million doses of the vaccine and the inoculation drive will speed up in coming days.

The CM’s aide said that government was facing challenge of protecting lives as well as livelihoods and business of the public but wise decisions of the PTI government saved lives and businesses of the masses.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended operation of a tax notice the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued in the name of a citizen who had passed away in 2014. The Lahore High Court (LHC) today suspended the operation of the tax notice.

Justice Mohammad Raheel Kamran Sheikh of the LHC took up a writ petition filed by Farhan Gul who challenged the FBR notice.

The court directed the Federal Board of Revenue’s Inland Revenue chief commissioner and other respondents to file their response to the petition by next hearing.

The petitioner’s lawyer stated before the court that his client’s father had passed away on November 29, 2014.

Nevertheless, the Inland Revenue department served a notice in the name of the petitioner’s deceased father for recovery of Rs800,000 tax on June 30, 2019, he said.