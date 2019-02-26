Every citizen of country stands with Pakistan Army

KP condemns Indian threats; passes unanimous resolution

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday strongly condemned Indian threats to Pakistan and its jingoistic approach in the wake of Pulwama attack. The resolution says that the nation stand united and stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan security forces against any Indian aggression. The joint resolution was moved by Zahir Shah Toru of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and passed unanimously by the House.

Every citizen of the country stands with Pakistan Army for the safety, sovereignty and prestige of the country, it says. The nation is ready to give befitting reply to any Indian aggression. We strongly condemned war hysteria of India and highly value sacrifices of Pakistani people and armed forces in the war against terrorism. The resolution stated that the entire nation was ready to defend geographical and ideological boundaries of the country and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people in the cause for freedom.

Meanwhile, thousands of charged protesters across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came on the roads to condemn Indian threats against Pakistan on the pretext of Pulwama attack and vowed to defend each in of the motherland in case the India resorted to any aggression. A protest rally was taken out in Peshawar on Monday condemning the Indian bellicose statements against Pakistan. It was arranged by trader community of Peshawar City. The participants of the rally had placards in their hands inscribed with slogans in favor of Pakistan Army.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said international community should take notice of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. They said the whole nation is united to foil the nefarious designs of India. They said the trader community will stand shoulder to shoulder with Pak Army for the security of the motherland.

A similar rally was taken out in Timergara, Low Dir and other parts of the country on the call of various organizations against the bellicose attitude of the Indian government and expressed solidarity with the government and the Armed forces of the country. The charged protesters strongly condemned the Indian threats and her brutalities in Kashmir and expressed their desire to shed last drop of their blood in defending the country and teaching a befitting lesson to the hostile neighboring country.

