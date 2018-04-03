Every child is Malala

It is indeed a matter of happiness that Malala happened to see her country after a couple of years. She faced years of hardships for fighting against Taliban resulting in her flying to the UK. Prime Minister has warmly welcomed her and presented her with a souvenir. We all are happy for her but my question is why the APS children have not been given so much prestige so far? Why they are not invited to PM House and presented with at least a bouquet denoting honour of pride and bravery to them? God knows either those children have recovered or not from that disturbing mental and physical state.

After this incident, a child known Aitzaz was reported of stopping terrorists from entering school by giving away his own life. Due to his bravery, hundreds of students were saved from becoming victim of terrorism. But we have not learnt any news of giving him tribute by any political leader. This is perhaps Aitzaz was a poor boy, therefore, he did not receive any coverage from international media. Every Pakistani child needs to be treated as MALALA as s/he is also a pillar of Pakistan.

MAFIA AFZAL

Kharian

