Everton has sacked Frank Lampard from his post as the team’s manager following a string of poor results in the Premier League.

A run of nine defeats in 12 games has left Everton sitting 19th in the league table.

The club officially announced the decision of his departure on its website and social media pages.

“Everyone at Everton would like to thank Frank and his coaching staff for their service during what has been a challenging 12 months”, the Merseyside club said in a statement.

“Frank and his team’s commitment and dedication have been exemplary throughout their time at the Club, but recent results and the current league position meant this difficult decision had to be taken. We wish Frank and all his backroom team well for their future in the game.”

Everton turned to Frank Lampard on January 31st 2022 after dismissing then-manager Rafael Benetiz. The former Chelsea boss managed to stave off relegation that year leading to backing from the club’s hierarchy for another season.

But things went downhill for the 44-year-old quickly with poor results leaving them in real danger of being relegated from the league for the first time in history. Their latest defeat to West Ham proved to be the final straw for the club.

Lampard’s assistants Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones have also left the club.

Everton has already started looking for his replacement with former Wolves boss Nuno Espírito Santo, former Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa, and former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl drawing interest from the team.

Everton faces table-toppers Arsenal in their next fixture on Saturday.