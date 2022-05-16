Just like the Premier League title fight, its relegation fight is going to the final day as well.

After the latest round of games neither Everton, Leeds, nor Burnley managed to secure their spot for next year in England’s top-flight competition.

Burnley started the proceedings on the penultimate matchweek.

Without a manager still, they managed to hold Tottenham at bay until a contentious penalty decision undid their hard work.

Harry Kane buried the spot-kick and the 1-0 loss condemned the visitors to the last relegation place in the 18th spot.

Tottenham, meanwhile, leapfrogged Arsenal, for the final Champions League spot. Though the Gunners have a game in hand.

Burnley is holding on to the same hope as they have a game in hand over Leeds.

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United secured a 1-1 draw against Brighton at home thanks to Pascal Struijk’s 92nd-minute equalizer.

The draw lifted them to 17th on the table with 35 points, one ahead of Burnley having played a game more.

Everton, meanwhile, wasted their best chance of escaping the Premier League relegation fight by losing to Brentford 3-2 at home.

Calvert-Lewin sent the home crowd into raptures when he scored the opening goal in the 10th minute but a red card for Jarrad Branthwaite signaled a rough end to their game.

A Seamus Coleman own goal proved the trepidations to be true only for Richarlison to score a penalty before halftime to give Everton a new hope.

It was again shortlived as Brentford struck twice in the second half in two minutes before another red card for Salomon Rondon ended any hopes for an Everton equalizer.

The result leaves Everton 16th, a point above Leeds.