Everton got a massive boost to their English Premier League survival hopes as they beat Leicester away from home for another crucial win.

Vitalii Mykolenko and Mason Holgate scored either side of a Preston Daka equalizer to earn three vital points for Frank Lampard’s side.

Mykolenko’s stunning left-foot volley put the visitors in front after six minutes before Daka leveled the game five minutes later following a defensive mix-up.

Holgate scored the decisive goal from close range after Richarlison’s header was beaten away by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel following a corner.

Everton fought hard in the second half to keep their lead intact, with keeper Jordan Pickford, following his heroics against Chelsea, making three stunning saves to deny Leicester a leveler.

Frank Lampard’s side moved up two spots to 16th on 35 points, one point above the drop zone.

But as Everton climbed out of the relegation zone with their win against Leicester, Jesse Marsch’s Leeds were not so lucky.

Arsenal used a stunning start against Leeds to eke out a 2-1 win against the visitors to condemn them to the relegation places.

Arsenal got off to a dream start when Eddie Nketiah netted twice within the opening 10 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for Leeds as they went down to 10 men when captain Luke Ayling was shown a straight red following a VAR check just before the 30-minute mark.

But despite Mikel Arteta’s side dominating the entire match, Leeds did not go down without a fight and managed to pull a goal back in the second half through Diego Llorente.

Unfortunately for them, they were left with too much to do as the scoreline remained unchanged till the final whistle.

The result helps Arsenal to within a point of Chelsea in third in a bid for a Champions League spot.

Leeds meanwhile have to battle relegation once again as they slipped to 18th place level on points with Burnley but massively behind on goal difference.